“It is my own and I will choose who will eat it” – Lady says about her private part

A woman is currently making the rounds online following a viral video of her talking about her ‘most guided asset’.

In the footage, the Nigerian lady can be heard talking seriously about her private part while discussing with some unidentified men.

She said her private part is her own and she will choose who will eat it as she didn’t mind being mocked by the guys there who jokingly called her ‘witch’.

The lady also said that she might be crazy or stubborn but her private part is her birthright and only she will choose who will eat it.

The funny video has sparked a debate among internet users with some hailing the lady for being in charge of her property while others criticized her for making what should be private public. Watch the video below;

