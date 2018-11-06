It mustn’t be swept under the carpet with a broom!!! Saraki, Shehu Sani react to illegal payment of subsidy by Buhari’s FG

Documents were published recently, detailing how the federal government illegally diverted $1.05 billion (N378 billion at N360 to a dollar) to secretly fund subsidy payment on petroleum products.

The document which was published by Premium Times, showed fund was sourced at the height of the fuel scarcity crisis between last December and January and was secretly diverted into payments on petrol supply and distribution.

The funds, which are supposed to be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation and shared by all tiers of government, revealed to have been spent by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government alone.

The federal government were said to have sidelined the national assembly and states.

However, in a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Senate president Bukola Saraki’s media aide, said their will be further investigation into the matter.

“Let me assure Nigerians that there will be no cover up. We are confident the adhoc committee will do a thorough job. All the issues will be unearthed. That is why when the Senate set up investigative committees on issues, we want Nigerians to have confidence in us that we do not act because we want to embark on a wild goose chase. There must be some serious issues to be looked into. The revelations by the NNPC GMD have justified the need for this investigation and they have shown that we are acting in good faith.”

“When in my ruling on the motion raised by Senator Olujimi, I insisted that we want a transparent, honest and non-partisan investigation on the fuel subsidy issue, it was clear to me and my colleagues that there are certain irregularities being perpetrated and we should let Nigerians know the truth. That is why we set up the committee in the first place and to demonstrate the seriousness we attach to the issue, we decided that the adhoc committee should be led by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Also reacting to the revelation, Senator Shehu Sani said the matter must be investigated thoroughly, and must not be swept under the carpet with a broom.

In his words:

The recent revelations regarding the NLNG Billions must be throughly investigated.

The issues are weighty and must not be swept under the carpet with a Broom.

Integrity is not a perpetual appellation, but a moral recognition that is earned and proven in every step of its challenge.