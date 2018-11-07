Uncategorized

It will be hard to forgive my father – Bisola says

Bisola speaks about her relationship with her dad in an interview with Dangnetwork, explains why it would be hard for her to forgive him.

The reality star divulger that her dad was selfish and letting go of the hurt he caused her might be quite hard to achieve.

“I was searching for a father figure in my relationship”, she said and the reason according to her, is because she was deprived of something that should be inevitable in the life of every child, which is a father, and she lacked one. Hence she searched for it in her relationships with men.

“My dad was selfish forgiving him, truly truly letting go I don’t think it can happen at once”

Watch the Video below:




Tags

You may also like

Nigerian rapper Olamide’s lookalike spotted driving Keke in Enugu (Photos)

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello pictured eating Eba at a local mamaput joint (Photos)

Don Jazzy shares photos of him with 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell

Hushpuppi trolls President Buhari for not expressly approving the N30,000 minimum wage being demanded by NLC

Nigerian designer who makes Agbada for Ebuka thanks him for changing his life as he buys wife a car

”I am a fulani man, I hardly forgive anyone that offends me” – Suspect arrested for killing neighbor tells Police

Bullied Nigerian model stuns in new professional photo shoot, embraces insecurity

‘Why I killed my childhood friend & pastor in his house’ – Arrested Evangelist discloses

Uber driver calls out Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty over unpaid bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *