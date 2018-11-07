It will be hard to forgive my father – Bisola says

Bisola speaks about her relationship with her dad in an interview with Dangnetwork, explains why it would be hard for her to forgive him.

The reality star divulger that her dad was selfish and letting go of the hurt he caused her might be quite hard to achieve.

“I was searching for a father figure in my relationship”, she said and the reason according to her, is because she was deprived of something that should be inevitable in the life of every child, which is a father, and she lacked one. Hence she searched for it in her relationships with men.

“My dad was selfish forgiving him, truly truly letting go I don’t think it can happen at once”

Watch the Video below: