ITEL MOBILE’S #IGOTTHEMOVES DANCE FINALE: WHO TOOK HOME THE N500,000 PRIZE?

After six weeks of intense dance face-offs in 7 Nigerian Universities, hundreds of video entries pouring in across social media platforms, Africa’s mobile phone giant, itel Mobile has officially drawn the curtains on its widely publicized #iGotTheMoves dance competition. This was followed by a thrilling grand finale which saw a group of student dancers emerge winners and smile home with the N500,000 grand prize, among various other gifts.

The mind-blowing event had different Nigerian institutions like Laspotech, Yabatech, Lasu, ABU Zaria, University of Ibadan and FUNNAB compete for the N500,000. After an electric dance battle between contestants, Ogundare Adenike Tosin, an undergraduate of Hospitality management in Lagos State Polytechnic emerged the overall dance champion with a cash prize of N300,000 while the runner-up winner and online winner, Oreoluwa Oladapo and Akinyele Temidayo from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and Lagos State Univerity, respectively went home with a sum of N100,000 each.

Speaking on her victory, the ecstatic dance champion, Ogundare Adenike said:

“ This is a dream come true. I had contested earlier in the campus dance competition and won N50,000 and now I won again the finals. Dancing has always been my passion and I’m grateful to itel Mobile for creating this platform for me to showcase my talent and pursue my dreams of becoming a professional dancer. With this cash prize, I can finally enroll in a dance school and become someone great. I’m so honored. Thank you itel Mobile”.

If you were unable to attend the event, then you can only imagine the exhilarating fun that fans had, especially with the presence of amazing Nigerian performers like Terry Apala, Victor AD, Junior Boy and a host of others. They kept the crowd grooving, cheering and moving their bodies to the sound of good music, sending hot vibrations around the city of Lagos for three hours.

The N500,000 is not the only icing on the cake, as itel made sure that a lot more fans went home happy. The first 100 people to arrive the venue were presented with goodie bags, and they had first-hand user experience of the latest and most sought-after selfie – centric flagship devices of the brand; the itel S13 and itel S33.

These new smartphones are trendy, reliable and affordable. They flaunt a powerful camera sensor of 13MP with dual rear cameras for clearer and brighter selfies. Embedded in them are also awesome specs like Android 8.1 (Go edition), multifunctional fingerprint sensor, 1GB RAM _ 8GB ROM, with an expandable slot of 32GB, facial recognition, among others.

Addressing the media on the dance competition, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager, itel Mobile, said the essence of the competition was to promote the dance culture of Nigerian and project the amazing camera sensor mounted on the itel S13 for clearer selfies

“itel Mobile over the years has grown from just a feature phone brand to a smartphone brand that understands the needs of young Nigerians and we have continued to tailor our devices towards providing the best trendy and reliable mobile experiences at an affordable rate. Having the opportunity to start this dance campaign is our way of showing that we care and we celebrate creativity amongst our target audience.”

The dance competition was done in conjunction with media companies such as Boomplay, Visha, Oraimo, and Scooper. Check out more pictures from the event: