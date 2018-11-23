Uncategorized

“I’ve never demanded any fee for collabos” – Mr Eazi says

Singer, Mr. Eazi, just revealed in an interview with Punch Nigeria that he does not demand any fee for collabos from African artistes but he does for foreign collaborations.

He said;

“No musician in Africa can claim that he paid me for doing a song with him. It is my policy not to charge fees for collaborating with fellow artistes on the continent, but I charge a lot of money to participate in shows outside Africa.

“I have been quietly funding music videos by some artistes in Africa. I have funded about six videos in the last two years. One of the artistes that have benefitted from my sponsorship was nominated for this year’s BET Awards in the United States. He is a rapper known as Kwesi Author.”




