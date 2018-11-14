James Rodriguez Out Of Actions For The Remaining Part Of 2018 And Here Is How His Team Mates Are Reacting

Real Madrid loanee to Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez, has been declared out of the remaining part of the year after picking up an injury during a training session yesterday. The 27 years old who has gone on to become a pivotal part of the Bundesliga champions set up since his loan move is expected back around February next year.

The Columbia International who left Real Madrid after finding it difficult to hold down a regular starting shirt amid stiff competition has seen his stock on the upward curve again since his move and has found the back of the net 5 times for the Bavarians from just 11 appearances this season.

His team mates who seems saddened at the prospects of not having the skillful midfielder in their ranks for a long time have been on social media reacting since the news broke out.

What they are saying:

So sorry to hear about your knee injury. Get well soon, @jamesdrodriguez 🙏🏾 #da27 pic.twitter.com/GtyqLt4uwM — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) November 14, 2018

Sandro Wagner on James Rodriguez: "It hurts twice. He is an important and in my opinion the best player. He is a creative mind. We do not have these qualities twice in the team. And we do not have such a player in the Bundesliga at all." #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/CekQkFVdbf — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) November 14, 2018

