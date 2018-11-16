News Feed

Jennifer Lopez earns ₦723 Million for 20 minutes performance

Doha’s preferred mall celebrated its grand opening with a star appearance with global superstar, Jennifer Lopez, with a VIP Gala dinner at Mondrian Doha for the region’s first Retailer Excellence Awards.

In her first ever appearance in Qatar, Jennifer Lopez performed hits songs including “Let’s get loud’, on the floor, Jenny from the block, and waiting for tonight” and wowed 650 VIP guests at the Gala Dinner.

According to TMZ, J Lo performed in Qatar last week for a 20-minute set and a question-and-answer session for N723,000,000 ($2 million), plus another million for expenses which included private jets.

J Lo is supposed to perform at the Qatar Airways party at Los Angeles, where she will have another twenty minutes set and earn N433,800,000($1.2 million). This is definitely a good year for J.Lo.

Other celebs who have racked in big money by performing at privates include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Migos and The Weeknd.

Tags

You may also like

Tope Alabi And Her Husband Soji Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

“I Found The One” Burna Boy Shares Loveup Photo With A Pretty Lady

Wife Omitted From Obituary After Killing Husband And Children In Benue (Photos)

Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Family Photo

Pre-wedding Photos Of Pretty, Curvy Lady With Her Husband-to-be

‘He Is Only Doing His Job’- Daddy Freeze Defends John Abayomi

100 level student buys Benz for his 16-year-old SS3 Girlfriend, an iPhone X Max, iWatch, in Abuja for her birthday (video)

Shock As Popular Monarch’s Palace, 30 Other Houses Are Razed In C-River Communal Clash

Horror As Corpses Of Two N*ked Ladies Are Found Dumped By The Roadside With Organs Cut-off (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *