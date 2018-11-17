Jennifer Lopez Earns N727 Million For 20 Minutes Performance

Jennifer Lopez

Doha’s preferred mall celebrated its grand opening with a star appearance with global superstar, Jennifer Lopez, with a VIP Gala dinner at Mondrian Doha for the region’s first Retailer Excellence Awards.

In her first ever appearance in Qatar, Jennifer Lopez performed hits songs including “Let’s get loud’, on the floor, Jenny from the block, and waiting for tonight” and wowed 650 VIP guests at the Gala Dinner.

TMZ, J Lo performed in Qatar last week for a 20-minute set and a question-and-answer session for N727,000,000 ($2 million), plus another million for expenses which included private jets. According to, J Lo performed in Qatar last week for a 20-minute set and a question-and-answer session for N727,000,000 ($2 million), plus another million for expenses which included private jets.

J Lo is supposed to perform at the Qatar Airways party at Los Angeles, where she will have another twenty minutes set and earn N434,782,152 ($1.2 million). This is definitely a good year for J.Lo.

Other celebs who have racked in big money by performing at privates include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Migos and The Weeknd.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria