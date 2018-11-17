News Feed

Jennifer Lopez Earns N727 Million For 20 Minutes Performance

Jennifer Lopez

Doha’s preferred mall celebrated its grand opening with a star appearance with global superstar, Jennifer Lopez, with a VIP Gala dinner at Mondrian Doha for the region’s first Retailer Excellence Awards.

In her first ever appearance in Qatar, Jennifer Lopez performed hits songs including “Let’s get loud’, on the floor, Jenny from the block, and waiting for tonight” and wowed 650 VIP guests at the Gala Dinner.
According to TMZ, J Lo performed in Qatar last week for a 20-minute set and a question-and-answer session for N727,000,000 ($2 million), plus another million for expenses which included private jets.

J Lo is supposed to perform at the Qatar Airways party at Los Angeles, where she will have another twenty minutes set and earn N434,782,152 ($1.2 million). This is definitely a good year for J.Lo.

Other celebs who have racked in big money by performing at privates include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Migos and The Weeknd.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Govs Earn Over N600,000, Not N500,000 – Investigation

2019: Atiku, Saraki, Secondus, PDP Govs Hold Crucial Meeting

University Student Surprises 16-year-old Girlfriend With A Benz, iWatch & iPhone X Max In Abuja (Video)

Stop Dragging Equality With Your Husband – Policewoman, Dolapo Badmus Advises Feminists

Veteran Actors, Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Family Photo

Barca Star, Dembele Sued By Former Landlord

Lagos Wife Cries Out As Husband Batters Her For Refusing To Give Him Oral S*x (Photos)

Defection Tsunami Hits Cross River APC, As Ita Giwa, BoT Member, Ex-Envoy, Others Join PDP

‘I Exposed My Underwear To Attract Ex-US President, Bill Clinton’s Attention’ – Monica Lewinsky Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *