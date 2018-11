Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia celebrated their daughter, Jeweluchi’s 2nd birthday today, November 8th 2018.

Ebuka shared photos of his baby girl looking pretty and wrote;

“We have a 2 year old!!! So surreal…

Happy birthday Jeweluchi. You’re really God’s messenger to us. The love is eternal

His wife Cynthia wrote;

“My little princess is 2 today ! Thank you lord for blessing me with a beautiful, healthy and intelligent child . ❤️😬😍☺️”