Johnny Drille To Open For Jon Bellion During His Nigerian Concert

Highly rated Nigerian alternative singer Johnny Drille would be opening the floor for American singer Jon Bellion when his ‘The Glory Sound Prep Tour’ hits Nigeria.

American singer Jon Bellion has a huge following in Nigeria which includes Mavin Records singer, Johnny Drille. The ‘Halleluyah’ crooner on behalf of Jon’s Nigerian fans asked for a concert in Nigeria.

Surprisingly, the ‘Human Condition’ crooner responded to his request as asked if he (Johnny Drille) would be willing to open the concert for him. An excited Johnny Drille immediately obliged his tweet.

Currently, Jon Bellion is on his American tour, the singer also released his second studio album ‘Glory Prep Tour’ last weekend.

Read through the the exchange below.

