News Feed

Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Family Photo

Actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary with cute family photo. The marriage between veteran actors Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva is one that has been celebrated by many other entertainers as a wonderful union. The Thespians today November 16, 2018 mark their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Multi award winning Joke Silva also known as Mummy J took to her Instagram page to share a cute family photo and wrote;

’33years and counting…for all we are and all we have achieved.. so far…thank you Lord. It’s all by Your Grace. Happy Wedding anniversary Oludotun Baiyewun ��King of my Heart�’

Tags

You may also like

Tope Alabi And Her Husband Soji Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

“I Found The One” Burna Boy Shares Loveup Photo With A Pretty Lady

Jennifer Lopez earns ₦723 Million for 20 minutes performance

Wife Omitted From Obituary After Killing Husband And Children In Benue (Photos)

Pre-wedding Photos Of Pretty, Curvy Lady With Her Husband-to-be

‘He Is Only Doing His Job’- Daddy Freeze Defends John Abayomi

100 level student buys Benz for his 16-year-old SS3 Girlfriend, an iPhone X Max, iWatch, in Abuja for her birthday (video)

Shock As Popular Monarch’s Palace, 30 Other Houses Are Razed In C-River Communal Clash

Horror As Corpses Of Two N*ked Ladies Are Found Dumped By The Roadside With Organs Cut-off (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *