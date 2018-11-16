Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Family Photo

Actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary with cute family photo. The marriage between veteran actors Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva is one that has been celebrated by many other entertainers as a wonderful union. The Thespians today November 16, 2018 mark their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Multi award winning Joke Silva also known as Mummy J took to her Instagram page to share a cute family photo and wrote;

’33years and counting…for all we are and all we have achieved.. so far…thank you Lord. It’s all by Your Grace. Happy Wedding anniversary Oludotun Baiyewun ��King of my Heart�’