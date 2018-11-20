Jonathan, Patience Arrive Venue Of His Book Launch Amid Ovation

The immediate past president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, have all arrived the venue of his book launch.

File photo used for illustrative purpose

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has just arrived the venue of the launch of his new book, ‘My Transition Hours’, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the nation’s federal capital.

According to PUNCH, the Bayelsa-born politician arrived at exactly 11.45am in company with his wife, Patience.

It was gathered that his arrival was greeted with a loud ovation from those gathered at the entrance of the venue.

Security operatives had a hectic time keeping the crowd away from him. Inside the hall, Jonathan went round to greet his guests.

Guests of honour at the high profile event includes; former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; former Nigerian heads of state, General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdusalami Abubakar; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and former vice president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo.

The book will be reviewed by the former chief justice of Nigeria, Salihu Alfa Belgore, and will be presented by the former minister of defence, retired General Theophilus Danjuma.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, will be the royal father of the day.

Details later…