Jose Mourinho Reveals How He Has Been Getting The Best Out Of Anthony Martial

Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial, seems to be in the form of his life lately after being voted the Red Devils October Player of the Month by their fans. The France International has scored five goals in their last six matches across all competitions and was also pivotal to their comeback against Juventus during the midweek.

His recent form has also earned him a place in Didier Deschamps’ world champions team, France, for the upcoming Nations League match against the Netherlands, plus a friendly with Uruguay.

His coach, Jose Mourinho, who reportedly fell out with him during the opening season revealed that his treatment of the flourishing no.11 has aided the player’s progression in a United shirt.

What he said: ”I never gave up my feelings that this was the right way for him, even if he had to go through difficult moments.