Juliet Ibrahim and Vector spark up dating rumours

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim and Vector are currently trending after they both made a romantic posts, hinting that something might be going on.

Just as some people might have suspected, the posts might be for a project, but it was Juliet’s responses to comments which have many believe there is more to it.

Remember, the actress was recently going on a ranting spree after it looked like she wasn’t cool with her break-up from former boyfriend and rapper Iceberg Slim.

In her rant, she revealed that it would have been nice if ladies keep their Side Niga*s while with their boyfriends as they would have something to easily fall back on anytime something went wrong.

Although some of her fans have advised her to keep it calm as she just left a rather toxic relationship and it would be quite fatal if she falls a victim the second time.

Some even argued that since Vector is a better rapper, then he would fill up the space Iceberg Slim left in her heart.

