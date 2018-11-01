Politics, Trending

Just In: Kano state house of assembly summons Ganduje

Governor of Kako State, Abdullahi Ganduje has been invited by the aState House of Assembly investigative committee, to appear before it on Friday.

The committee which was set up to probe the some of video clips which showed the Governor, receiving bribes from contractors.

This was made known to journalists by the Secretary of the seven-man ad-hoc Committee, Mujtafah Adamu, on Thursday.

Adamu said the letter, which summoned the governor to appear before the investigating committee, was issued on Oct. 31.

He said:

“The letter which was signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi and issued to the governor, is requesting his appearance and to hear the matter from his own perspective.’’

“You may wish to appear together with your lawyers for the hearing, and enclosed is the copy of the video clips for your perusal,” the letter said.

You may also like

See How Female Presidential Candidate Oby Ezekwesili Plans to Crush Buhari and Atiku in 2019

Burak Cakmak, Dean of Parsons School of Design, is Coming to the GTBank Fashion Weekend

The ‘shameless’ Buhari government now wants to sell national assets built by other governments – Omokri

Photo of malnourished camel draws attention to Nigerian zoo

Ben Bruce reacts to FG’s plan to sell off national assets to pay salaries

PDP tackles Osinbajo, says Buhari administration has accumulated more debts than any other administration

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st November

NDANITV’S SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT IS BACK FOR SEASON 5 AND ITS LIT!

Lagos Socialite, Prettymike Kiss And Romance Sex Doll He Bought For His Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *