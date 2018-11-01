Just In: Kano state house of assembly summons Ganduje

Governor of Kako State, Abdullahi Ganduje has been invited by the aState House of Assembly investigative committee, to appear before it on Friday.

The committee which was set up to probe the some of video clips which showed the Governor, receiving bribes from contractors.

This was made known to journalists by the Secretary of the seven-man ad-hoc Committee, Mujtafah Adamu, on Thursday.

Adamu said the letter, which summoned the governor to appear before the investigating committee, was issued on Oct. 31.

He said:

“The letter which was signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi and issued to the governor, is requesting his appearance and to hear the matter from his own perspective.’’

“You may wish to appear together with your lawyers for the hearing, and enclosed is the copy of the video clips for your perusal,” the letter said.