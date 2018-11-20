Just In: OAP Tosyn Bucknor has died at 37

Popular on-air-personality with Inspiration FM, Oluwatosin Bucknor, popularly called Tosyn has died.

Tosyn, who was born with sickle cell anaemia, was said to have been found dead by husband, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived at home from work on Monday night.

Her sister’s husband Onome Obruthe, confirmed the demise of the petite media personality to theCable.

Bucknor, a law graduate from the University of Lagos, became popular when she started the morning show on Top Radio in 2009. She earned the nickname ‘Area mama’ from her fans, who never missed the opportunity to engage on her show.

Tosyn Bucknor will be missed.