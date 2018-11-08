Football

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: Here Is What Juan Mata Said After Helping Manchester United Equalise Against Juventus

Manchester United came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz stadium in Italy during their UEFA Champions league fourth group stage match meeting yesterday. They now have seven points from four matches after the win yesterday and sit in second place on their group table.

With Juventus leading by a lone goal in the second half, the Red Devils coach, Jose Mourinho, threw Juan Mata in the frey in place of the ineffective Alexis Sanchez and the Spaniard repayed his boss faith in him with a beautiful well taken free kick in the 84th minute to make the scoreline line 1-1. With the Red Devils going on to win the match by 2 goals to one.

The Spanish midfielder then took to his twitter handle to react to the equalising goal by revealing how happy he is.

What he said:

You may also like

Betting Tips: BATE Borisov vs Chelsea

‘How can our “Super Falcons” dress like rag day students?’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying About NFF’s Welfare packages For Super Falcons

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Another Champions League Record!!!

Fans Laud Anthony Martial For Inspiring Manchester United’s Come Back Against Juventus

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: See What People Are Saying About This ‘Amazing’ Mata’s Equaliser(video)

Mancity 6 Shakhtar 0: Shocker!!! Sterling Trips On The Turf Without Bring Fouled And The Referee Awards A Penalty(video)

Here Is How Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrated His First Champions League Goal For Juventus(video)

Here Is How Tottenham’s Players Reacted To Coming From Behind To Beat PSV

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: LUKAKU’S ABSENCE ONLY DUE TO INJURY, SAYS JOSE MOURINHO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *