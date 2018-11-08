Juventus 1 Manutd 2: ‘Jose Mourinho’s Celebration’ – Do You Think He Went To Far Or He Was Just Passionate About The Win??? (Video)

The Red Devils coach, Jose Mourinho, ran onto the pitch, cupping his ear to celebrate the victory before he being confronted by Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. Machester United’s wing back, Ashley Young, was on hand to quickly calm the situation as his manager was ushered down the tunnel.

However, Mourinho claimed that he was taunted by Juventus fans when his team were trailing and only went to ask them for more noise after the overturned the result.