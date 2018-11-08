Football

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: Juan Mata Reveals What He Told His Team Mates Before Going On To Take The Free Kick

Juan Mata Inspired Manchester United to a comeback against Juventus during their UEFA Champions league clash at the Allianz stadium yesterday. With the win yesterday, they are now the first English side to win in  the new stadium, Allianz)
The Red Devils had fallen to a Cristiano Ronaldo’s second half volley  before Paul Pogba was fouled on the edge of  Juventus area. The Spaniard then stepped up, bent the ball around the wall and into the back of the to make the scoreline 1-1.
The diminutive midfielder then revealed at the end of the match that he had to beg Manchester United wing back, Ashley Young, because the free kick  was supposed to be taken by him.
What he said below:

“As soon as there was the free-kick in there, I had the confidence that I had to take it,”

“I told Ashley Young: ‘Please let me take it, because I can go over the wall.’

           “It’s very difficult for the goalkeeper because they don’t see a lot [with the wall so close],”

           “So I tried to do what I do in training a lot of times, practicing, practicing. It was important to score to make it 1-1

