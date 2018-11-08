Juventus 1 Manutd 2: Juan Mata Reveals What He Told His Team Mates Before Going On To Take The Free Kick

Juan Mata Inspired Manchester United to a comeback against Juventus during their UEFA Champions league clash at the Allianz stadium yesterday. With the win yesterday, they are now the first English side to win in the new stadium, Allianz)

The Red Devils had fallen to a Cristiano Ronaldo’s second half volley before Paul Pogba was fouled on the edge of Juventus area. The Spaniard then stepped up, bent the ball around the wall and into the back of the to make the scoreline 1-1.