Football

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: See What People Are Saying About This ‘Amazing’ Mata’s Equaliser

Manchester united condemned Italian Serie A champions, Juventus, to their first defeat of the season during their UEFA champions league clash today at the Allianz stadium of Juventus.

The Italian outfits had taken the lead in the second half through a superb volley from former Manchester United ,Cristiano Ronald, before Juan Mata leveled this up through a delightful free kicks.

The Red devils then got their winning goal deep into the second half after Juventus defender, Alex Sandro,bundled the ball into the back of his  own net.

Video below:

Fans and football lovers have been on social media reacting to the wonderful goal.

What people are saying:

You may also like

Mancity 6 Shakhtar 0: Shocker!!! Sterling Trips On The Turf Without Bring Fouled And The Referee Awards A Penalty(video)

Here Is How Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrated His First Champions League Goal For Juventus(video)

Here Is How Tottenham’s Players Reacted To Coming From Behind To Beat PSV

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: LUKAKU’S ABSENCE ONLY DUE TO INJURY, SAYS JOSE MOURINHO

Can Cristiano Ronaldo End His UEFA Champions League Goal Drought When They Take On Manchester United Today???

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 7TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Liverpool’s Coach, Jurgen Klopp, Reacted To Their ‘Surprise’ Defeat To Red Star Belgrade

Here Is Why Mauro Icardi’s Wife And Representative, Wanda Nara, Feels Her Husband Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter 1 Barca 1: Here Is What Fans Are Saying About This Mauro Icardi’s ‘Sublime’ Equaliser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *