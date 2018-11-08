Juventus 1 Manutd 2: See What People Are Saying About This ‘Amazing’ Mata’s Equaliser

Manchester united condemned Italian Serie A champions, Juventus, to their first defeat of the season during their UEFA champions league clash today at the Allianz stadium of Juventus.

The Italian outfits had taken the lead in the second half through a superb volley from former Manchester United ,Cristiano Ronald, before Juan Mata leveled this up through a delightful free kicks.

The Red devils then got their winning goal deep into the second half after Juventus defender, Alex Sandro,bundled the ball into the back of his own net.

Video below:

Juan Mata just scored this free-kick against Juventus. Beauty. pic.twitter.com/mqmS2oar1i — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) November 7, 2018

Fans and football lovers have been on social media reacting to the wonderful goal.

What people are saying:

What a free-kick from Juan Mata. Sensational. Anthony Martial played a big part in that with his constant pressure, taking the game to Juventus. Much better. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 7, 2018

JUAN MATA BIG GAME PLAYER — José (@MourinhoMindset) November 7, 2018