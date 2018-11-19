News Feed

Kamalu, Liman & Ofodile: Nigerian Air Force Showcases The Unsung Nigerian ‘Women Of War (Photos/Video)

A video showing female officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) doing what they know how to do best, has emerged online.

The video which was released by Ibikunle Daramola, director of public relations information of NAF, documents the increasing active participation of female officers in various departments in the force.

The documentary, however, said the NAF, under the leadership of Sadiq Abubarak, chief of air staff, has recorded more women involvement in active operational areas.

The documentary show one Kafayat Omolola Sani, who is currently undergoing pilot training in the US, and upon graduation, will become the first female fighter pilot of NAF.

Another female, T. O Arotile, is said to be undergoing training on flying helicopter training in South Africa.

While sharing the video documentary, the NAF wrote: “The Nigerian Air Force has produced a compelling documentary titled “Nigerian Air Force Women of War”, which highlights gender inclusiveness in the Nigerian Air Force and chronicles the increasing involvement of women in combat and core combat support functions in the Service. Thank you for your continued interest in the Nigerian Air Force.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Touching Photos Of Malnourished Child Locked Up In A House Rescued By Soldiers In Ebonyi (See photos)

Peter Okoye’s Beautiful Wife And Cute Kids Dazzle In New Photos

Nigerian Army Has Uncovered A New Terrorist Group In North-East

Curvy Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo Poses In Elegant Gown (Photos)

Big Blow For PDP As Kaduna Governorship Aspirant Joins APC

BREAKING News: Police And Residents Stop Armed Robbers From Robbing Banks In Ile-Ife

Atiku: Promising To Restructure Nigeria In 6 Months Is A ‘Big Lie’ – Keyamo

Court Bars Daily Nigerian From Publishing Gov. Ganduje’s ‘Bribery’ Videos

Nigeria Will Survive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *