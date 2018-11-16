Kannywood Actress, Rahama Sadau Clears The Air On Romance With Akon

Rahama Sadau

Popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has spoken about her alleged crush with American musician, Aliane Damala Bouga, popularly known as Akon.

Rahama was speaking in a popular Hausa TV Show ‘Kundin Kanyywood’ in Arewa 24 TV on Tuesday which was anchored by another popular Kannywood actor, Aminu Sharif Momoh.

“I have never imagined meeting Akon one on one. I knew him and I knew his musics long before now. He is such a famous musician. So when I received invitation from him, I was amazed so much so that I see it as a big opportunity for me that I can’t turn down,” she said.

On the allegation that he wanted to change her faith to Christianity, Sadau debunked the the rumour as she always did saying, “those people talking about this did not know Akon. Akon is a practicing Muslim.

“I was even told that during Ramadan, he often stays away from people to concentrate more on acts of worship. He even invited me join his family for a lesser hajj which I turned down for the fear that our people here will view it as something else. Moreover, Akon has three wives.”

Rahama also spoke about her new movie titled “Mati a Zazzau” which will soon hit the screen.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria