Kano Governor, Ganduje Wins ‘2018 Best Governor’ Award Amidst Alleged Bribery Videos

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State receiving award as the Best Governor in 2018 in the areas of health and education

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has won The Telegraph Newspaper’s Best Governor in 2018 in the areas of health and education at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on Saturday, despite an unresolved bribery videos and allegation against him.

According to PREMIUM TIMES , the newspaper listed over 200 achievements recorded in the state’s health sector and others in education under the leadership of Ganduje

After eulogising Ganduje, the Managing Director of the newspaper, Funke Egbemode, said “it is good to celebrate those that are making a difference in our lives”, in obvious reference to the governor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, quoted Mrs Egbemode saying: “We believe that if we appreciate those that did good things we are at the same time encouraging them to do more in life.”

“Globally, education and health are two significant areas where successful governance and credible development index are often measured and rated.

“As a consummate politician and administrator par excellence, Ganduje realised from the outset, he had to make indelible impact on the lives of his people. And he truly did with affordable healthcare and functional education.”

The managing director also acknowledged that, “Ganduje believes strongly in the words of former South African President, Nelson Mandela, that, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Speaking while presenting the award to the governor, a former minister of petroleum, Don Etiebet, on behalf of The Telegraph company, acknowledged how Ganduje transformed both the health and education sectors in Kano State, “within a twinkle of an eye.”.

He said; “The outstanding performance of governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made him stand out among his peers. While understanding the relevance of education in the state development, Ganduje believes in healthy population. That is why he did it diligently to see that he leaves indelible marks in these all-important sectors.”

In a 3-minute acceptance speech, Governor Ganduje appreciated the award. He spoke about the multi-cultural nature of the state, saying that “being the most populous state in the country, we don’t want to have a population that will be a liability to us. We want see that our population becomes an asset. Not a liability. That is why we are doing our best in these and all other areas in this administration.

“We assure you that Kano will continue to excel in all sectors of the state. This honour, as being presented here, is meant to encourage us to continue building a stronger state with viable economy and productive population,” he reportedly said.

