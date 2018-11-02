“Keeping up with your hair is a struggle” – Ik Osakioduwa’s birthday message to wife

Nigerian radio and television on-air personality Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa who was known to most just as Wildchild but since his marriage, has been known as simply IK is in the news.

Ik Osakioduwa’s wife, Olohije is a year older today, November 2nd, and he has written her a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

Read the lovely message below:

“It’s my amazing wife’s birthday today !!!🎉🎊🍾 Ok confession time: @kidskulture whenever I have to write you one of these messages, I think long and hard because as much as I live/love to talk, you are the one blessing in my life that always leaves me speechless. So this year, let me just say that loving you is truly my pleasure, being married to you is definitely an honour and keeping up with your hair is a struggle. I love you Baby. God bless you“

See post below: