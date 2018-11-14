Kemi Adetiba narrates ugly experience in hands of airport officials

Kemi Adetiba is the latest celebrity to narrate her ugly experience in the hands of officials at the airport in Lagos.

The producer and director King of Boys and the wedding party narrated her experience on her Twitter page. According to her, due to her firmness and resistance she was able to avoid the resilient staff of the airport who were bent on extorting money from her.

In quite a lengthy post, she tweeted,

A few things to get off my chest this morning.

“A few things to get off my chest this morning. This will be a thread…

Kemi Adetiba’s latest debacle with officials of the airport in Lagos is coming barely a day after the actor, Aremu Afolayan lashed out at the same organisation.

Unlike Kemi Adetiba, Aremu Afolayan was quite very vocal and went as far as calling out the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, and the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, over the corruption that has eaten deeply into the affairs and management of the airport in Lagos.