News Feed

Kemi Adetiba Overtakes Mo Abudu As ‘King Of Boys’ Makes Nigerian Box Office History

Nigerian filmmaker and director, Kemi Adetiba has gained the needed momentum to overtake her boss, Mo Abudu of Ebony Life TV.

The King Of Boys had the second highest opening week in 2018, and the second highest ever by a female director. This is no new phenomenon for Kemi Adetiba, as The Wedding Party was also a record-shattering success upon its release.

King Of Boys follows Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), a businesswoman with a checkered past and a promising political future. As her ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

From Sola Sobowale’s AMVCA-worthy lead performance to Reminisce’s solid acting debut, King Of Boys is a definite must-see.

Tags

You may also like

Two Nigerians facing deportation over street fight in Cambodia

Video: American woman who accused Runtown of fraud calls him a liar and shares video of his elder brother allegedly with her cheque

Buhari Swears-in Code of Conduct Bureau Members, Commissioners Of NPC (Full List)

ASUU Strike: OAU Management Disagree With Chapter Union Over Action

‘I’ll buy another club if Arsenal won’t be sold to me’ – Dangote

Simi arrives London for her first UK concert (Photos)

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello Spotted Eating At A Mamaput In Minna (Photos)

YBNL Artiste, Lyta Buys A Car At The Age Of 18 (Photos)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell Is Currently In Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *