Kemi Adetiba Overtakes Mo Abudu As ‘King Of Boys’ Makes Nigerian Box Office History

Nigerian filmmaker and director, Kemi Adetiba has gained the needed momentum to overtake her boss, Mo Abudu of Ebony Life TV.

The King Of Boys had the second highest opening week in 2018, and the second highest ever by a female director. This is no new phenomenon for Kemi Adetiba, as The Wedding Party was also a record-shattering success upon its release.

King Of Boys follows Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), a businesswoman with a checkered past and a promising political future. As her ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

From Sola Sobowale’s AMVCA-worthy lead performance to Reminisce’s solid acting debut, King Of Boys is a definite must-see.