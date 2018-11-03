Uncategorized

Kemi Olunloyo fires back at Laura Ikeji, calls her a lair

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has now reacted to Laura Ikeji’s post on IG who claimed she lied against her sister, Linda Ikeji.

Laura Ikeji earlier, wrote;

“So many lies being carried around, a child is any woman’s biggest achievement. My sister is very happy and in a beautiful space, how low can u go? You know yourselves, you’re the supposed classy ones, how low?? Leave us alone fam, we ‘re one big happy family. We ‘re good over here fam. FOH #somanyliesitsbecomingchildish #classlessbunch #wearegoodoverhere #doyouletsdous #icantkeepquietanymore #fakenews #foh”

However reacting to Laura Ikeji’s claims, Kemi Olunloyo who advised the fashion entrepreneur to stop blocking her fans, reiterated her earlier claims of ‘Linda Ikeji never entering a hospital to deliver her baby.’

The journalist also said she will be dishing out a new gossip surrounding the marriage of Laura Ikeji to Ogbonna Kanu. She wrote;

#HNNGossip resumes tomorrow afternoon. #HNNHealth in the morning. I will be dishing you the latest on Laura Ikeji’s marriage to Kanu, Adeleke’s new cryptic song with Anidugbe and more… And more…about the Nkwerre villagers called #Ikejis GOODNIGHT!

