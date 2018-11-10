Uncategorized

Kemi Olunloyo holds news conference for Davido’s alleged abandoned first daughter, Mitchell Adeleke

A young woman who claims to have a child for David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is back again as she pushes for a fresh attention.

Kemi Olunloyo has held a news conference for Davido’s alleged abandoned first daughter, Mitchell Adeleke.

Since the child was born 5 years ago, Davido has denied being the biological father.

Despite DNA test result showing that the singer is not the biological father of the little girl, Kemi Olunloyo still believes otherwise.

According to her, the Adeleke family were the ones who paid the doctor that carried out the test, hence some discrepancies must have occurred leading to a doctored DNA test result.

Below is a video of the news conference for Davido’s allegedly abandoned daughter held today, 9th of November 2018.

Tags

You may also like

People give testimony in church after receiving babies from the devil – Mike Bamiloye

‘You’re not an Artiste stop singing’ – Oyemykke advises DJ Cuppy

Seyi Shay’s savage reply to fan who thought she had quitted modeling

Babajide Sanwo-Olu: My encounter with the biggest change Lagos has ever seen

This is what sunshine in human form looks like – Banky W tells his fans as he gushes over his wife (Photo)

Why I still take public transport – Gospel artiste Tope Alabi reveals

I’m officially gonna forgive Linda Ikeji for DESTROYING my brand with a fake story – Kemi Olunloyo discloses (Video)

Chidinma Ekile Gifts Her Mother, A Beautiful Mansion For Her 60th Birthday

Lady runs mad after taking a mixture of “Colorado and Black mamba”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *