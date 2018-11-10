Kemi Olunloyo holds news conference for Davido’s alleged abandoned first daughter, Mitchell Adeleke

A young woman who claims to have a child for David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is back again as she pushes for a fresh attention.

Kemi Olunloyo has held a news conference for Davido’s alleged abandoned first daughter, Mitchell Adeleke.

Since the child was born 5 years ago, Davido has denied being the biological father.

Despite DNA test result showing that the singer is not the biological father of the little girl, Kemi Olunloyo still believes otherwise.

According to her, the Adeleke family were the ones who paid the doctor that carried out the test, hence some discrepancies must have occurred leading to a doctored DNA test result.

Below is a video of the news conference for Davido’s allegedly abandoned daughter held today, 9th of November 2018.