Khloe angel-themed photos goes viral on IG

The Halloween season brought alot of lovely and awkward costumes with it as we see BBN’s Khloe showing off her’s.

The reality star took to her IG page some monets ago to share the ‘Angel-themed’ photos that has now gone viral.

Dropping a piece, she captioned it;

“I used to draw an angel when I was young

Imagining that she was flying so high

A little girl with wings same as hers

Following the angel everywhere

The little girl keeps on flying

Quickly, eagerly, ambitiously

A strong wind strikes the girl

Causing her to nearly fell

She looked where the angel was

She sees nothing but dust

From dust is a shadow of a bird

A sweet soft voice speaks in her head

“Don’t cry, just keep on trying,

Fly high, soar high, don’t stop on dreaming.”

The girl got the urge flying back to the sky

The angel flew with her with pleasing smile

As I look closely on my drawing

I was the little girl, wandering

Infront was the graceful angel

Telling me not to stop flying

#life #girl #dreams #angel #goal #fly #success #high #imagine”