Khloe lashes out at U.S, U.K and Canadian embassies over Visa denial

BBN’s Khole, has taken to her IG to slam the U.S, U.K and Canadian embassies over Visa denial.

The reality star lamented and complained that she has been denied Visa’s into the countries, for no genuine reason, noting that it is easier for citizens of those countries to visit Nigeria.

She wrote;

“Guys let’s have a chat about EMBASSIES in Nigeria …

What are your experiences?

What do you think can be done ? ——

Koko——-

I’m so angry , pissed and frustrated .. been Denied severally and it always put me in a bad state…. UK – 3times

US – 2 times

CANADA- 1 time

The most annoying part is it’s non refundable application . Some even pay For fast tracking which it’s not a small change … All documents required are complete but you still have a way of saying NO. Like my last uk application , the refusal letter was totally different from what was in the application and I was like where did I state this one. I said I’m freelance and you still asking me for salary records after explaining in a full letter how the money in my account comes in with evidence from the companies I worked for . Shame .

Yah all visit our country without stress but making ours hell and have an embassy in our country :

SOME OF US CANT EVEN LIVE OUTSIDE NIGERIA .we just want to visit , explore and have fun . So sad * I think it’s fair enough to have a proper interview not that 1min interview claiming psychologist * I think it’s better to get a refund after refusal . At least 50%

* I think it’s cool to do a proper check on individuals

And so on .

PLS SHARE YOUR TAKE AND EXPERIENCE ON VISA APPLICATION”