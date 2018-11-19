News Feed

Kiss my black surgical a** – Tonto Dikeh slams her haters

Controversial Nollywood actress, and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to call out her haters to kiss her black surgical a**!

The statement which she made on social media is as a result of being slammed for calling her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, a Yahoo boy and a ritualist.

In another post, she called him a one second man whom she fed and clothe while they were married.

Sharing the below photo, the mother of one wrote to her haters:

” NIGERIANS HATE TO SEE A WOMAN SURVIVE HELL AND COME OUT STRONG.. And IM HERE TO TELL YOU ALL TO KISS MY BLACK SURGERICAL A**,THIS NUT CRACKER AINT CRACK..#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ”

