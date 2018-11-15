Kizz Daniel debuts blonde look as he begins his search for a wife

Singer, Kizz Daniel has just opened the doors to his heart as he reveals that he is in search of a wife.

Popular music star, Kizz Daniel who’s currently on a roll as his new single, ‘One Ticket’ which featured Davido is really trending, has gone blonde.

Although he hasn’t made any public appearance with the new hair style, a peep at his Instastories shows pictures of him rocking the new hair style.

Daniel who is currently in London also shared a post where he said his friends are getting married which is making him think about settling down in 2019, that’s if he means what he is saying.