Kizz Daniel Debuts New Hairstyle As He Goes Blonde

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now Kizz Daniel, who is a Nigerian recording artist, performer and entertainer has changed his hair style.
 

Kizz Daniel

Popular music star, Kizz Daniel who’s currently on a roll as his new single, ‘One Ticket’ which featured Davido is really trending, has gone blonde.

Although he hasn’t made any public appearance with the new hair style, a peep at his Instastories shows pictures of him rocking the new hair style.

The 24 year old is one of the most sought after pop artistes in Nigeria.

