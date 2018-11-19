Entertainment, News Feed

Kizz Daniel Held Hostage By Babcock Students For Collecting N3m Without Performing (Video)

Kizz Daniel has reportedly incurred the wrath of Babcock University students after allegedly collecting N3m for a show at the institution and failing to show up for his performance.

The incident is said to have happened last night.

According to the students, the singer made them wait for 7 hours and when he came out, he refused to move because the organisers couldn’t provide two G-Wagon vehicles to convey him and his team.

They added that they managed to eventually get a Benz for him and he showed up after the show, saying the N3m was small since he is a well-travelled artiste.
The outraged students later surrounded his car and insisted on getting a refund from him, with many of them labeling him a scammer.
Below is a video of students surrounding the singer’s car asking for a refund.
https://twitter.com/BramKing3/status/1064307202398265344

You may also like

Nigerian Power Sector Loses N1.287b Daily

Nigerian Identical Twins Pregnant With Identical Twins (Photos)

Toke Makinwa Looks Radiant In Beautiful New Pictures

Kiss my black surgical a** – Tonto Dikeh slams her haters

UBA refunds customer whose money was stolen from his account

DJ Cuppy gets proposed to in newspaper by Duke of Shomolu

Linda Ikeji Tenders Apology To John Abayomi, Reveals The ‘Real’ Owners Of Instablog9ja

‘Every Night I Sleep Alone, Will I Ever Find A Husband?’ – Moyo Lawal Cries Out Over Her Age-Long Single Status

Adesua Etomi And Banky W Share Cute Photos And Love Notes To Celebrate 1st ‘Tradiversary’ Together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *