Kizz Daniel Is Searching Of A Wife With His New Blonde Look

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now Kizz Daniel, who is a Nigerian recording artist, performer and entertainer is rocking a new hair style.

Popular music star, Kizz Daniel who’s currently on a roll as his new single, ‘One Ticket’ which featured Davido is really trending, has gone blonde. Although he hasn’t made any public appearance with the new hair style, a peep at his Instastories shows pictures of him rocking the new hair style.

Daniel who is currently in London also shared a post where he said his friends are getting married which is making him think about settling down in 2019, that’s if he means what he is saying. The 24 year old is one of the most sought after pop artistes in Nigeria.

His Sophomore album, ‘No Bad Songz’ is still being expected to drop before the end of the year.