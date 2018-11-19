Uncategorized

Kizz Daniel reportedly held hostage by Babcock students for collecting N3.5m without performing (Video)

Singer, Kizz Daniel, incurred the wrath of Babcock University students, last night, after allegedly collecting N3m for a show at the institution and failing to show up for his performance.

According to the students, the singer made them wait for 7 hours and when he came out, he refused to move because they couldn’t provide two G Wagons for convey him and his team.

They added that they managed to eventually get a Benz for him and he showed up after the show, saying the N3m was small since he is a well-travelled artiste.

The outraged students later surrounded his car and insisted on getting a refund from him, with many of them labeling him a scammer.

