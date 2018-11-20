Kizz Daniel Reportedly Held Hostage By Babcock Students For Collecting N3m Without Performing

Kizz Daniel has reportedly incurred the wrath of Babcock University students after allegedly collecting N3m for a show at the institution and failing to show up for his performance.

The incident is said to have happened last night.

According to the students, the singer made them wait for 7 hours and when he came out, he refused to move because the organisers couldn’t provide two G-Wagon vehicles to convey him and his team.

Students surrouding Kizz Daniel’s car

They added that they managed to eventually get a Benz for him and he showed up after the show, saying the N3m was small since he is a well-travelled artiste.

The outraged students later surrounded his car and insisted on getting a refund from him, with many of them labeling him a scammer.

Below is a video of students surrounding the singer’s car asking for a refund.

There is no response yet from Kizz Daniel following the allegations.

