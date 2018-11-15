Uncategorized

Kizz Daniel tells his fans he would get married next year

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” has revealed he would be getting married next year, though he is yet to find a partner.

Formally signed to G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, Kizz Daniel while lamenting that all his friends have settled down in marriage, leaving him behind, declared on his Twitter page that he would get married in 2019.

He, however, did not disclose the identity of his bride-to-be, well, there seems to be no one to reveals.

As he also added that he is presently in search of a wife.

He wrote:

“All my guys don marry finish next year is too sure abeg.

“Man must to hook up, Please who knows someone.”

