Kovacic Reaction To Chelsea Passage To Europa Round Of 32 ‘With Two Matches To Spare’ Would Leave You Proud As A Fan

Chelsea have made it to the round of 32 in the Europa league competition with two matches to spare after beating Bate Borisov by a lone goal in Belarus today.

The Blues who are the only team across Europe’s five major league that is yet to taste a single defeat across all competitions this season had to dig deep before getting their opener. However, the opener came in style after French International, Oliver Giroud, met a teasing cross from Emerson in the 56th minute to change the scoreline to 1-0.

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, who came on for Ross Barkley in the 64th minute then took to social media to react to the amazing feat at the end of the match.

What he said: