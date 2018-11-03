Kylian Mbappe And Neymar Help PSG Break 68 Years Old Record Across Europe Top 5 Leagues, Set Another In The Process

France Ligue 1 champions, Pasris Saint German(PSG), had to dig deep before beating their opponents, Lille, during their fixture corresponding to match day 12 yesterday. The defending champions got their deserved opener in the 70th minute through French sensation, Kylian Mbappe.

The youngster opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes with a magnificent strike from just outside the box 20 minutes from time after Lille who had resorted to defensive approach failed to clear a pass.

Brazilian international, Neymar, gave them a two-goal cushion deep into the second half before Nicolas Pepe pulled one back for the away side from the penalty spot and the match ended 2-1.

With the win yesterday, PSG have now extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 table to 11 points after a 12th straight league win that means they have now beaten Tottenham Hotspur’s old record for consecutive wins at the start of a season.

Spurs emerged victorious from their opening 11 matches in their double-winning 1960-61 season, a performance that had stood since as a record in Europe’s so-called big five leagues — Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.