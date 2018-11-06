Labour suspends strike, see why

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended it’s proposed as agreement have been reached and signed by committee.

The agreement was submittted to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4:15pm today, Tuesday 6th of November 2018. The proposed strike, which was suppose to commence at 12am on Tuesday, following demands by labour that the national minimum wage be increased from N18,000 to N30,000.

Ayuba Wabba, National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday night, just before the commencement of the strike announced that, an agreement had been reached in the meeting of the tripartite committee convened by the Federal Government for a new national minimum wage.