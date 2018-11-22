Ladies Now Being Forced To Remove Their Panties At Gunpoint In DELSU

There is allegedly a new form of robbery that has left students of Delta State University, Abraka – popularly known as DELSU, frightened.

According to multiple reports, unknown hoodlums are now stopping girls and snatching their panties at gunpoint for reasons best known to them.

It was also claimed in one of the online reports that some girls are also being forced by the gunmen to urinate in cellophane bags.

The students and residents of Abraka are now calling on the vice-chancellor, state government and security agents to do something about the negative growing trend.

A student of the institution, Maradeam Osuji, took to Facebook earlier today to write; Please if you have any female in Delsu(Abraka) drop a prayer for her. A girl was forced to pull off her pant at gun point in Abraka. It’s no longer stealing of pants, it’s now “Your pant or Your life”…