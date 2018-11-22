News Feed

Ladies Now Being Forced To Remove Their Panties At Gunpoint In DELSU

There is allegedly a new form of robbery that has left students of Delta State University, Abraka – popularly known as DELSU, frightened.

According to multiple reports, unknown hoodlums are now stopping girls and snatching their panties at gunpoint for reasons best known to them.

It was also claimed in one of the online reports that some girls are also being forced by the gunmen to urinate in cellophane bags.

The students and residents of Abraka are now calling on the vice-chancellor, state government and security agents to do something about the negative growing trend.

A student of the institution, Maradeam Osuji, took to Facebook earlier today to write;  Please if you have any female in Delsu(Abraka) drop a prayer for her. A girl was forced to pull off her pant at gun point in Abraka. It’s no longer stealing of pants, it’s now “Your pant or Your life”…

You may also like

“Africa Is Just A Cemetery For Africans” Declares Russia President, Vladimir Putin, Gives Reasons

2019 elections: Atiku busted for lying about being an orphan

Alleged $3m Bribe: Femi Otedola appears In court, Insists Senator Farouk Lawan demanded money

FUTO final year student drowns in Imo state (photos)

IMSU student commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend (Photos)

Delta APC Dares Oshiomhole

Woman Goes Viral After She Revealed The Thoughtful Birthday Gift She Gave Her Husband (Photo)

How American Man Who Went To Preach On An Indian Island Was Killed With Arrows (Photos)

Silicone Breast Implants Increase Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer Risk – Study

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *