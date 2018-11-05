Trending, Uncategorized

Lady captured in a viral video stealing at a party, declared wanted by the Nigerian police (Watch)

The Nigeria Police Force has declared wanted, the lady captured on camera while stealing brazenly at a party.

A video of a lady which emerged online and went viral on social media, had shown the suspect on white head scarf above, stealing items including drinks, food, glass cup at a recent party.

Lagos state ACP, Yomi Shogunle, took to his Twitter page and declared her wanted after the video went viral.

He wrote:

WANTED PERSON
Please help me find this Yoruba woman.
If your tip leads to her apprehension, I have a cash reward for you.

The identity of the lady or where in the country the event occured, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

Watch the shameful video below;

