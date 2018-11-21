News Feed

Lady gets caught after kidnapping a baby in Imo state (Photo)

A lady was, last Monday, caught after she stole a 2-month-old baby at the Mammy Market, along Portharcourt Road, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State.

According to reports, the mother of the child had just finished breastfeeding her, but as she turned to clear up her bed so as to lay her on it, the suspect swooped in and took the baby.

Luckily, the mom turned almost immediately, to see the suspect making away with her child. Her loud scream attracted passersby, who chased and caught the suspect.

She was later handed over to the police after being beaten.

You may also like

Dino Melaye Drops New Music Video For Atiku (WATCH)

Lady Dies After Trying To Abort Pregnancy For Man Who Married Another Woman

Man Takes Selfies Before And After Luxurious Bus Accident

See How A Nigerian Fraudster Was Exposed After Claiming To Be US Soldie

Wedding between 10-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl sparks outrage (Photos)

“Don’t cry for me when I leave”- Tosyn Bucknor wrote poem about her demise

2019: “We should ensure hooligans don’t get it” – Obasanjo

Actress Ini Edo Looking Gorgeous And Stunning In A Black Gown (Photos)

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Celebrates Him On His Birthday With Cute Message (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *