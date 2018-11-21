Lady gets caught after kidnapping a baby in Imo state (Photo)

A lady was, last Monday, caught after she stole a 2-month-old baby at the Mammy Market, along Portharcourt Road, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State.

According to reports, the mother of the child had just finished breastfeeding her, but as she turned to clear up her bed so as to lay her on it, the suspect swooped in and took the baby.

Luckily, the mom turned almost immediately, to see the suspect making away with her child. Her loud scream attracted passersby, who chased and caught the suspect.

She was later handed over to the police after being beaten.