News Feed

Lady Goes Berserk, Destroys Lover’s House After Disagreement (Photos)

According to an online report, an aggrieved Nigerian lady allegedly destroyed her lover’s house and his properties following a disagreement between them.Though the cause of the quarrel was not revealed as at the time of filing this report but it was claimed that the lady went on rampage at her lover’s house and destroyed his properties including chairs, plates, Television set, e.t.c. as can be seen in the pictures. Photos of the destroyed properties which are trending online, have got internet users talking and wondering why a sane person would go this far just to prove her grievance.

Further details as to what later happened to the couple – was not given by Facebook user Akin who shared the report.

See reactions of Facebook users below.

You may also like

Actress Fella Makafui gets new car from her new boyfriend hours after her ex disgraced her by collecting the one he bought for her (Video)

Former Nollywood Actress, Regina Askia Shows Off Her American Husband (Photos)

What late OAP Tosyn Bucknor and her sister looked like as little girls (Photo)

British Mother Of 9 Converts To Islam To Marry Her Young African Lover Who She Met On Facebook

‘We All Know Buhari Isn’t Mentally Fit To Govern Nigeria’ – Dino Melaye

Lady laid bare on dinner table as thanksgiving turkey (Photo/Video)

Alibaba criticizes 2 soldiers for riding on the same bike without helmets

“Not every woman is supposed to have kids or be married” – Nigerian lady, Zizi Cardow says

Woman narrates how a ruptured ovarian cyst nearly cost her life as she educate women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *