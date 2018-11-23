News Feed

Lady laid bare on dinner table as thanksgiving turkey (Photo/Video)

A naked woman was bound hand and feet like a turkey and laid bare on a dining table surrounded by other bowls of food.

The woman, who is a porn star known as Real KKVSH or as “That s3xy tongue girl“, had her skin slathered in oil to make it glossy. She also had fruits placed strategically on her body. This made her look like a dressed turkey ready to be eaten.

Surrounding her on the dinner table were bowls of food, wine, fruits, candles, plates and more as is the usual custom for thanksgiving dinner – Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November of every year.

The porn star a video of herself all wrapped up as a turkey on a dinner table for thanksgiving celebration and captioned it,

Thanksgiving Dinner has been served @pompano_randy 😂🦃 I’m a turkey today

Watch the video below,

