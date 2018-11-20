Uncategorized

Lady reacts to a wedding guest’s outfit

A certain wedding guest has caused a stir on social media with her outfit to the occasion, Nigerian lady reacts.

The wedding guest in topic wore an outfit whose boobs almost popped out of her outfit, was said to be attending the wedding of her friend which reportedly took place over the weekend.

The Nigerian lady who reacted to it, warned prospective guests at her wedding that they will be sent out if they wear such outfits.

Finest Jenny wrote;

“Wedding guest, on my wedding day there will be securities at the entrance to the venue, you dress like this they send you back to your papa house, you cannot come and seduce my innocent husband with your indecency.”




