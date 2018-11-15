Lady Rejoices After Speeding N7m Car Rammed Into Her Shop In Asaba

A lady who escaped mishap which happened at her shop in Asaba, Delta state – has taken to social media to thank God especially at this ‘crucial’ time of the year.

It was gathered that a speeding driver ran a Toyota Venza car into her shop on Monday, November 12, after losing control of the vehicle.

The impact of the accident was great that the car destroyed the shop and almost all the goods inside. The front part of the vehicle was also damaged in the process.

The excited woman identified as Raymond Esther Ogochukwu, took to Facebook yesterday to share pictures of the accident and wrote;

With my mouth, will I make known your faithfulness to my Generation oh Lord! This happened to my Shop but God kept me, his mercies kept me. Am grateful Oh Lord I can’t keep calm any more. Monday, November 12 2018. God is great..