Lady reveals how she helped her cousin with her proposal photo

A certain lady has taken to her twitter account to share to her followers the technique she used in helping her cousin with her proposal photo.

The user who goes by the name ‘goodgaljenjen’ wore her cousin’s ring to help her with the photo because she did not have her nails done.

She wrote;

“My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao”.




