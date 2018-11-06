Lady shares her encounter with a creative “abacha” seller in Owerri, Imo State

An abacha seller is cureently trending on social media because of her creativity.

The lady who is said to be heavily pregnant, was discovered by a Facebook user named Chinwerenmeri Joy who disclosed that she was captivated by the design on the abacha seller’s container but was shocked when the woman came closer and she discovered it wasn’t a design on the container but the creative way the woman had arranged the vegetables for her abacha also known as African salad.

She wrote:

“She was pregnant..

She was hawking abacha

I saw her from afar ..my eyes were playing “ten ten “with me ..

I admired the plastic container she used ,the colors were beautiful.

She came closer and i looked closely ..

No, it wasn’t a design by the manufacturers ..

She created it herself using sliced onions ,pepper and utazi leaves…

Omg ?, i begged her to take a snap shot..she obliged me

Her creativity wowed me.

I dashed her money to buy herself a can of juice and begged her to find time to rest while she hustles…

She was so excited and took the money with so much appreciation.

Nigerians are very hardworking people …”